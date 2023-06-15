Findlay Automotive Group | 6/15/23

Findlay Automotive Group is always focused on giving back and supporting the community. Some of their biggest impact has been with Best Buddies over the years. Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, and Paul Brooks, Best Buddies Ambassador, joined us to discuss their connections to the Best Buddies organization.

Tyler was previously Champion of the Year and raised a record setting amount for the charity, and Paul has been greatly blessed by the organization.

