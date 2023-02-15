Findlay Automotive Group | 2/15/23
Posted at 10:59 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 13:59:39-05
Many cancer patients need transportation to be able to get to their medical appointments and the American Cancer Society's "Road to Recovery" program fills this need. As National Chairman of Coaches vs. Cancer, ex-UNLV basketball coach, Lon Kruger is recruiting volunteers drivers for the program
