Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Findlay Automotive | 4/5/23

The Make-A-Wish foundation grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. People can support their Southern Nevada chapter at the annual Walk for Wishes event. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 14:27:36-04

Since 1996 Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada has been granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, because they believe every child deserves a childhood, and Findlay Automotive Group has supported their mission for many years.

Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive Group CFO, and Scott Rosenzweig, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada CEO, joined us to discuss the many wishes remaining to be granted, and how people can help support the cause.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada is hosting a Walk for Wishes fundraiser on April 29 at Town Square Las Vegas. The fundraiser takes place on Make-A-Wish Day and celebrates more than 350,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes.

This segment is paid for by Findlay Automotive

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo