Fidelity Investments | 10/21/24

As annual enrollment season kicks into high gear, many individuals struggle to select the right health benefits.

Ryan Viktorin, CFP and VP at Fidelity Investments, shares that Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are a smart way to manage medical expenses while building long-term savings.

However, Fidelity research shows that nearly half of Americans are still unfamiliar with this valuable tool.

An HSA offers triple tax advantages: contributions are tax-deductible, earnings grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are tax-exempt.

Viktorin emphasizes that with healthcare costs rising, an HSA can help families feel more prepared. “It’s about balancing today’s healthcare needs with tomorrow’s financial goals,” says Viktorin.

