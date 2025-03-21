Fauna | 3/21/25

Fauna is an indie band from Las Vegas that has quickly captured the attention of music lovers with their eclectic and dynamic sound. With a growing fan base, they bring fresh energy to the local music scene. Their performances are known for their strong connection with the audience and their ability to blend various genres into a unique musical experience. Keep an eye on Fauna as they continue to rise and make waves in the indie music world. To stay updated on their performances and music, follow them on Instagram at@fauna_wav.