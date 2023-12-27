Fantasy Luxor | 12/27/23

If you're looking to ring in the New Year with a bang, look no further than Fantasy, the Strip's sexiest tease! This iconic adult revue recently celebrated its 24th anniversary with the release of a tantalizing new calendar titled "Behind the Candelabra," and they're ready to turn up the heat as they welcome 2024.

On New Year's Eve at 8 p.m., Fantasy will take the stage at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, promising a night of seductive entertainment that's sure to make your evening unforgettable. Featuring a cast of stunning performers and dancers, including Ashton Bray, Abby Sullivan, and Gigi Metayer, Fantasy delivers a night of sizzling choreography, sultry costumes, and captivating routines that have made it a Las Vegas favorite for over two decades.