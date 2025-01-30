Faire | 1/30/25

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and as retail trends shift in 2025, they are presented with new opportunities to connect with consumers.

Meaghan Murphy, author of "Your Fully Charged Life and Small Business Cheerleader," discusses how embracing authenticity and connection can help local shops thrive.

From leveraging data to understanding why joy is key to the shopping experience, 2025 is set to be a year of transformation.

The 2025 Faire Forecast reveals how these trends will shape the future of small businesses and the retail industry as a whole.

Murphy explains that data is not just a tool for business decisions, but also a way to foster deeper connections with customers.

By focusing on the emotional aspect of shopping, businesses can create experiences that resonate long after the transaction.

This segment is paid for by Faire