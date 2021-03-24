"Faaabulous! The Show"

The only all-live singing drag show in Las Vegas, “Faaabulous!” is a high- energy Drag Extravaganza featuring 5 fierce, triple-threat drag performers who belt their way through 75 minutes of high-energy vocals, high-kicking choreography, and side-splitting comedy! There’s no lip-synching here. These girls don’t do the divas, they are the divas. “Faaabulous!” elevates the art of Drag every Friday at 8PM at Notoriety Live! (450 Fremont Street, Top floor of Neonopolis).

