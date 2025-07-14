Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'F Plus' | 7/14/25

Actress, athlete, and musician Lily Tricano stars in the new family movie F Plus, now streaming and in select theaters. The 13-year-old Las Vegas native is making waves on screen and inspiring the next generation of young performers.
Las Vegas Teen Lily Tricano Shines in New Family Film F Plus
A new family film is making its debut, and it features a rising star who calls Las Vegas home! Actress Lily Tricano, just 13 years old, is one of the leads in F Plus, now streaming and showing in select theaters nationwide.

With a background that’s both Filipino and African American, Lily brings a powerful presence to the screen. Off-camera, she’s just as impressive—balancing her time between acting, athletics, and music. Her story is an inspiring one for kids and teens dreaming of a career in the performing arts.

