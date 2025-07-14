'F Plus' | 7/14/25

A new family film is making its debut, and it features a rising star who calls Las Vegas home! Actress Lily Tricano, just 13 years old, is one of the leads in F Plus, now streaming and showing in select theaters nationwide.

With a background that’s both Filipino and African American, Lily brings a powerful presence to the screen. Off-camera, she’s just as impressive—balancing her time between acting, athletics, and music. Her story is an inspiring one for kids and teens dreaming of a career in the performing arts.

