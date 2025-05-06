EZ Kayak | 5/6/25

Founded by Gio and Michelle (Gio Chavez and Michelle Madrid) and inspired by their son Ezekiel, EZ Kayak Tours & Rentals is a family-run outfitter that’s earned its reputation as a go-to for Las Vegas outdoor activities. Their guided tours combine simplicity, safety, and unforgettable scenery—without the crowds or chaos of the Strip.

This half-day kayak tour near Las Vegas launches from Willow Beach and follows a peaceful route through the Colorado River’s Black Canyon. Guests paddle past towering cliffs, explore quiet coves, and enjoy a scenic stop at Emerald Cave—one of the most photographed locations along the river. It’s a perfect Vegas day trip and a refreshing break from typical tourist stops.

Ideal for families, couples, and corporate groups, this experience ranks high among things to do in Vegas with a group. Most guests choose tandem kayaks to share the effort, alternate paddling, and relax as they take in the views. The tour covers 4.5 miles round-trip and lasts about 3 to 3.5 hours.

All tours are small-group and led by nationally certified guides—including Chief Wilderness Guides Don Kim and David Fuller, alongside co-founder Gio Chavez. Whether you’re a first-time paddler or a seasoned explorer, you’re in good hands.

To celebrate their appearance on The Morning Blend, EZ Kayak is offering 15% off weekday tours (Sunday–Thursday) with promo code BLEND15—valid through June 30, 2025.

And starting May 18,EZ Kayak launches Nature Navigator’s Summer Sessions—a special outdoor program designed to help kids and teens unplug, paddle, and reconnect with the natural world through guided activities and exploration.