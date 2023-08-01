Exxcite: The Show | 8/1/23

Tickets are now on sale for the extended engagement of the "slightly indecent and sexually suggestive," "Exxcite: The Show." Abilene Burics, dancer, award-winning producer, and choreographer for "Exxcite: The Show," joined us alongside Jennifer Romas, director and choreographer for "Exxcite: The Show," to discuss how thrilled they are about their new production. The adult-only show is a journey into sensuality with a Rock ‘n’ Roll vibe. The show hits the stage on Saturday, July 29 at 10 p.m. at Duomo Theater inside the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.