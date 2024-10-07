Expedition Unknown | 10/7/24

Expedition Unknown is back, and host Josh Gates kicks off the new season with an extraordinary two-part premiere in Petra, Jordan.

This season, Gates received unprecedented permission to dig at the Treasury building, one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. His discovery of an ancient tomb rewrites history and offers fresh insights into the mysterious Nabatean kingdom.

Known for his adventurous spirit and unique sense of humor, Gates takes viewers on thrilling global explorations that uncover hidden treasures and untold stories.

With each journey, Gates brings a new perspective to some of the world’s most enduring mysteries.

The latest episodes are available now on Discovery Channel.

