Evette Smith | 5/8/25

Author Evette Smith joined us to dive into the world of mental health through a unique and chilling lens—horror fiction. Her first book, Horror in the Mental Institution, was published in 2007 and explored the haunting realities of institutional life.

Years later, she followed up with a sequel that goes deeper, comparing the horrors of the mind to everyday life in Here I Am Again. She also tackles a complex subject in The Adult Baby Syndrome, showing how mental illness can shape identity long-term.

Her books start conversations and spark awareness—reminding us that fiction can reflect some very real truths.

