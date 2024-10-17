Evette Rios| 10/17/24

With fall in full swing, Lifestyle Expert and mom Evette Rios is here to help you get ahead with some of her favorite seasonal finds.

From easy, delicious recipe ideas with Bush's Sidekicks to smart cleaning solutions from Zep, Inc., Evette has curated the perfect fall essentials.

Plus, she shares family-friendly smartphone plans with Tracfone Wireless and holiday shopping tips at Target.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Bush’s Sidekicks, Zep, Inc, Tracfone Wireless and Target