Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Evette Rios| 10/17/24

Evette Rios, Lifestyle Expert, shares her top fall and holiday finds, including recipe ideas, cleaning tips, and family smartphone plans to help you prepare for the season. #PaidForContent
Posted

With fall in full swing, Lifestyle Expert and mom Evette Rios is here to help you get ahead with some of her favorite seasonal finds.

From easy, delicious recipe ideas with Bush's Sidekicks to smart cleaning solutions from Zep, Inc., Evette has curated the perfect fall essentials.

Plus, she shares family-friendly smartphone plans with Tracfone Wireless and holiday shopping tips at Target.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Bush’s Sidekicks, Zep, Inc, Tracfone Wireless and Target

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo