Evel Pie | 2/7/23

General Manager, Samantha Bandy, talks about Evel Pie's Charity Pie of The Month initiative! Each month, Evel pie partners with a different local charity/organization and creates a one-of-a-kind pie with $1 from each slice sold benefitting that charity. For the January edition, Evel Pie has partnered with NFL Veteran and Evel Pie fan, Mark McMillian to create a one-of-a-kind pie benefitting Nathan Adelson Hospice Care, an organization close to McMillian's heart.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 13:15:09-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.