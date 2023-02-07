Evel Pie | 2/7/23

General Manager, Samantha Bandy, talks about Evel Pie's Charity Pie of The Month initiative! Each month, Evel pie partners with a different local charity/organization and creates a one-of-a-kind pie with $1 from each slice sold benefitting that charity. For the January edition, Evel Pie has partnered with NFL Veteran and Evel Pie fan, Mark McMillian to create a one-of-a-kind pie benefitting Nathan Adelson Hospice Care, an organization close to McMillian's heart.