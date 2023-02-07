Watch Now
Evel Pie | 2/7/23

Evel Pie's January and February Charity Pie of the Month is the Grill'n McMillian Chicken Margarita Pizza in collaboration with NFL veteran and Las Vegas local Mark McMillian.
General Manager, Samantha Bandy, talks about Evel Pie's Charity Pie of The Month initiative! Each month, Evel pie partners with a different local charity/organization and creates a one-of-a-kind pie with $1 from each slice sold benefitting that charity. For the January edition, Evel Pie has partnered with NFL Veteran and Evel Pie fan, Mark McMillian to create a one-of-a-kind pie benefitting Nathan Adelson Hospice Care, an organization close to McMillian's heart.

