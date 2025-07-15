Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eureka! Restaurants | 7/15/25

Known for its scratch kitchen and craft beverage program, Eureka! is now officially open in Henderson! We’re chatting with GM Floyd Tabios and Executive Kitchen Manager Misael Ramirez about what makes this new hotspot a must-visit.
Eureka! Brings Craft Hospitality to Henderson
Henderson just got a little tastier with the grand opening of Eureka! General Manager Floyd Tabios and Executive Kitchen Manager Misael Ramirez join us to dish on what guests can expect when they walk through the doors — from a warm welcome to a menu full of elevated, crave-worthy comfort food. 

Eureka! is all about scratch-made goodness, local hospitality, and unforgettable flavors. Think mouthwatering burgers, inventive apps, and an award-winning craft beverage lineup to match. Whether you're a foodie, a cocktail connoisseur, or just looking for a good time, Eureka! is calling. 

