The Spa at Palms Casino Resort is thrilled to announce the launch of Epicutis Skincare, the first EWG-verified skincare line available on the Las Vegas Strip. Epicutis offers clean, non-toxic skincare products designed with patented active ingredients, making it the ideal choice for those seeking effective, safe beauty solutions. Guests can now elevate their spa experience with Epicutis treatments that are soothing, anti-inflammatory, and perfect for combating the desert’s harsh climate.

This segment is paid for by Epicutis