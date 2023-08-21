Epicurean Charitable Foundation | 8/21/23

Watch Now
The 10th annual Strikes for Scholarships Bowling Tournament will benefit the Epicurean Charitable Foundation (ECF). It will feature an enjoyable day of bowling along with an exciting raffle.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 14:44:58-04

The Epicurean Charitable Foundation is comprised of more than twenty top food, beverage and hospitality executives who dedicate themselves to enriching the lives of deserving local students who are passionate about a career in hospitality or culinary arts.

Christopher Alfieri, operations and programs manager, and Randy Sanchez Bonilla, ECF Student, joined us to discuss their organization and the upcoming family bowling event and fundraiser, “Strikes for Scholarships," which is happening on Sunday, August 27 at 9 a.m.

