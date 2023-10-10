Epicurean | 10/10/23

Epicurean and Charitable foundations largest fundraiser of the year includes upwards of 25 restaurants and 25 bars. There is live entertainment and a purple carpet for photographs. Lots of surprises, a silent auction, including a stay aboard a private yacht and more. Proceeds go to scholarships for deserving high school seniors entering college. The scholarships are full-ride, four-year, college, scholarships inclusive of books, and lab fees for all four years.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:15:01-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.