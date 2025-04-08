Empanada Day | 4/8/25

Get ready to celebrate National Empanada Day with a flavorful twist! Gabrielle Collantes and Emiliano Bernasconi, owners of the beloved Latin eatery Empanada Factory LV, are serving up around 20 mouthwatering flavors—from savory to sweet. The popular spot began as a humble food truck and has now grown into a thriving restaurant, proudly Latin woman-owned and full of heart.

To mark the holiday, they’re offering $3 empanadas all day long—plus the chance to discover the Golden Empanada! One lucky customer who finds it will win free empanadas for an entire month.

Come for the flavor, stay for the fun, and support a business that’s bringing authentic taste and community pride to the city.

