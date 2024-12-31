Emmitt’s Vegas | 12/30/24

Emmitt’s Vegas invites you to toast to the New Year with a celebration that blends culinary excellence and breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip fireworks. Executive Chef Antwan Ellis has designed a special three-course menu to make this New Year’s Eve unforgettable.

The curated menu features expertly crafted dishes that reflect Emmitt’s commitment to gourmet dining and innovative flavors. Guests will experience a journey of tastes, from indulgent appetizers to decadent desserts, perfect for ringing in 2025. Chef Ellis shares that the inspiration behind the menu stems from the vibrant energy of the holiday season and the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

The celebration goes beyond the plate, offering guests panoramic views of the Strip’s legendary fireworks display, creating a dining experience that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious. Chef Ellis’s attention to detail ensures every dish tells a story, combining classic techniques with his personal flair.

Don’t miss your chance to start the New Year in style.

For reservations and more information, visit EmmittsVegas.com.

This segment is paid for by Emmitt’s Vegas