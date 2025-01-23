Emily Hargrove | 1/23/25

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is more common than Autism, yet it remains one of the most misunderstood developmental disabilities.

Emily Hargrove, a PhD candidate and adult living with FASD, is on a mission to change that narrative.

Through her book "FASD is My Superpower" and her work with international and national organizations, Emily has become a trusted advocate, helping families see the strengths within the diagnosis.

Emily combines her personal story of adoption and faith with cutting-edge research to provide a holistic perspective on FASD.

By focusing on hope and positivity, she aims to empower families and individuals affected by FASD.

Her approach is not just educational but transformative, inspiring others to embrace the future with optimism and confidence.

This segment is paid for by Emily Hargrove