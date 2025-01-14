ElphaPex | 1/14/25

ElphaPex by FoundationLogic is redefining the Scrypt mining landscape with its groundbreaking technology and cutting-edge products. In January 2024, the company launched the DG1, a Scrypt miner that quickly gained attention for its unmatched performance and efficiency, delivering 11000 MH/s at 3420W.

The release of the DG1+ in April 2024 raised the bar even higher, with an impressive 14000 MH/s and an efficiency of 0.28J/MH.

This innovation is backed by a dynamic team including VP of Product Ben Weng and Director of Business Development Payne Cong.

Adding star power to the lineup is former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who brings his business acumen and public presence to amplify ElphaPex’s reach.

Together, they are setting a new standard for cryptocurrency mining, combining technical prowess with visionary leadership.

This segment is paid for by ElphaPex