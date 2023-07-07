ELEVAI | 7/7/23

Exosomes are one of the buzziest beauty terms of the year. Touted in everything from clinical to aesthetic applications, this powerhouse ingredient is no doubt disrupting the beauty industry. However, like with most trends, there is also a lot of misinformation out there.

Dr. Jordan Plews, co-founder and CEO of ELEVAI, the leading resource in exosome technology joined us to shed light on exactly how and why exosomes are making waves in the beauty industry.

Elevai Skincare can be purchased at Kalologie Medspa online, in-person (multiple locations) and at the Aesthetic Show on July 5 – July 8 at the Wynn.

This segment is paid for by ELEVAI