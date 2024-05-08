Watch Now
Morning Blend

Electronic Payments Coalition | 5/8/24

Posted at 11:37 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 14:37:00-04

In today's dynamic financial landscape, Americans are strategically turning to credit cards as their preferred mode of payment.

This shift is not merely about convenience but is driven by the desire to capitalize on cashback rewards, which have become a lifeline for many working-class Americans to help pay for everyday needs.

A new survey on rewards usage shows that low- and middle-income Americans benefit the most from credit card rewards and cashback programs.

Richard Hunt, Electronic Payments Coalition Executive Chairman, joined us to share more about the benefits of credit card rewards and how you can capitalize on them.

This segment is paid for by the Electronic Payments Coalition

