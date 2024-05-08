Electronic Payments Coalition | 5/8/24

In today's dynamic financial landscape, Americans are strategically turning to credit cards as their preferred mode of payment.

This shift is not merely about convenience but is driven by the desire to capitalize on cashback rewards, which have become a lifeline for many working-class Americans to help pay for everyday needs.

A new survey on rewards usage shows that low- and middle-income Americans benefit the most from credit card rewards and cashback programs.

Richard Hunt, Electronic Payments Coalition Executive Chairman, joined us to share more about the benefits of credit card rewards and how you can capitalize on them.

