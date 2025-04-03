Electronic Payments | 4/03/2025

With peak travel season ahead, many Americans rely on credit cards not just for convenience but also for cashback rewards and fraud protection.

Richard Hunt, Executive Chairman of the Electronic Payments Coalition, highlights how rewards programs help cover essentials like gas, flights, and accommodations—benefiting travelers across all income levels.

Beyond rewards, credit cards offer zero-liability policies and fraud monitoring, protecting consumers from rising travel scams. However, proposed regulations could threaten these valuable programs.

This segment is paid for by Electronic Payments Coalition