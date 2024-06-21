Electric Playhouse | 6/21/24

Electric Playhouse is Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination opening inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22.

Bringing people together through shared experiences, Electric Playhouse promises to lure visitors off the couch and into a vibrant world where their bodies become the controllers, encouraging active play and healthy movement. Without the need for headsets or gadgets, the walls and floors inside Electric Playhouse will spring to life and respond to players’ actions.

