A Commitment To Caring

The CASA program, which is part of the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court, recruits, screens, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of hundreds of foster children annually. The advocates represent the children in school, child and family team meetings, and in court. Volunteering for the program involves a two-year commitment and a willingness to spend quality time with the children to advocate for them. For more information about the CASA program call 702-455-CASA or visit www.casalasvegas.org.