Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program | 5/27/24

CASA which is part of the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court, recruits, screens, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of foster children in Clark County.

The advocates represent the children in school, child and family team meetings, and in court.

Volunteering for the program involves a two-year commitment and a willingness to spend quality time with the children and advocate for them.

Felicia Ceberio, CASA Volunteer, and Diamond, who previously received Casa Support, joined us to discuss the program and its impact.

