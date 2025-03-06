Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program | 3/6/25

Amy Bonzo and Roxanne Aronson, a dynamic sister duo, have dedicated their time and energy as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to represent children in foster care. Their volunteer work involves getting to know the children they advocate for, understanding their needs, and providing vital information to the courts to ensure that judges can make informed decisions. The sisters emphasize the importance of a two-year commitment, which allows them to build trust and relationships with the children, ensuring their voices are heard in school meetings, family team discussions, and court proceedings.

CASA volunteers play a critical role in supporting children in foster care, and Amy and Roxanne share how fulfilling it is to be a voice for those who often go unheard. Their teamwork and dedication highlight how volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of foster children. Through their experiences, they encourage others to get involved and help fill the gap in CASA volunteers, ensuring every child has an advocate standing up for their best interests.

This segment is paid for by Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program