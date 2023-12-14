Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program | 12/14/23

The Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program is part of the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court, and its advocates represent the children in school, child and family team meetings and in court.

Volunteering for the program involves a two-year commitment and a willingness to spend quality time with the children and advocate for them.

Tomilynn Clark, CASA Volunteer and former foster child, joined to share her experience as a CASA volunteer and as someone who grew up coming through the foster system.

