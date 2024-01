The Eighth Judicial District Court's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program plays a crucial role in advocating for the rights and well-being of abused and neglected children in our community.

Moon-Hui Choi, a dedicated CASA volunteer, shares her experiences and the impact that volunteers can have on these children's lives.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by the Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program