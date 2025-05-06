Eighth Judicial District Court| 5/6/25

Watch Now
Jenifer Page, President of Champions for CASA and a dedicated CASA volunteer, joins us to spotlight the critical role Court Appointed Special Advocates play in the lives of children in foster care. With hundreds of kids still waiting for someone to show up and speak up, she shares how just 10 hours a month can make a life-changing impact.
Court Appointed Special Advocates—CASAs—are trained volunteers who serve as the consistent, caring voice for children navigating the foster care system. Jenifer Page knows the power of this role firsthand, both as a volunteer and as President of Champions for CASA. She’s on a mission to make sure no child goes without an advocate.

In today’s segment, Jenifer explained what CASA volunteers do, who can become one, and why the need is so urgent. She also shares how Champions for CASA supports recruitment and awareness, while providing ongoing encouragement to the incredible people who step up to serve. If you've ever wondered how to truly change a life, this story might just be your call to action.

