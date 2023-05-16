EDC Las Vegas | 5/16/23

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.

A spirited and bright community of more than 525,000 attendees will come together for three nights to celebrate life, love, art and music underneath the Electric Sky to bring the unparalleled world of EDC to life.

Across nine stages of music, more than 230 artists make up the EDC Las Vegas lineup, which is curated annually to showcase the various cornerstones of dance music culture.

Pasquale Rotella, CEO and founder of Insomniac, joined us to discuss what attendees can expect from the big weekend.