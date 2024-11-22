ecobee, samsung, JBL, Straight Talk Wireless, Liquid Oxygen Skincare | 11/22/24

With the holiday season fast approaching, gift shopping can be overwhelming, but Evette Rios, Lifestyle Expert, is here to help.

From smart home innovations like the ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle to the sleek Samsung Galaxy A15, there’s something for everyone on your list.

These gifts are not only practical but come with amazing deals that make the season even brighter.

For the music lover or party planner, the JBL Tour PRO 3 and JBL PartyBox Stage 320 bring immersive sound to any gathering.

And if you’re looking to treat yourself or someone special, the Liquid Oxygen 3-Step Acne System provides skincare solutions that are both effective and luxurious.

Whether shopping for friends, family, or a little self-care, Evette’s Holiday Gift Guide makes it easy to find the perfect presents.

