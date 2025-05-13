Easy Day Foundation| 5/13/25

The Easy Day Foundation, co-founded by Frank Fertitta IV and Landon Gyulay, is partnering with the 2025 American Music Awards for a powerful Memorial Day tribute to U.S. troops and Veterans. Airing live from Las Vegas on May 26, the show—hosted by Jennifer Lopez—will feature musical performances, celebrity recognition, and real stories from service members.

This national spotlight supports causes like the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Fisher House, and UNLV’s Military and Veteran Services Center. A portion of ticket sales, plus dedicated Veteran seating, will benefit Easy Day’s programs for mental health, job training, and family support. Visit easyday.org/amas to donate and be part of the impact.