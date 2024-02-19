Early Responsive Nurturing Care for Food Security | 2/19/24

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Public Health's EARN-FS team is dedicated to improving maternal-child nutrition security through community-led initiatives.

Partnering with organizations like the Maternal-Child West Las Vegas Community Advisory Board (CAB), Heart and Sol Collective, and Nevada Partners, the team hosts free workshops across the Las Vegas Valley to educate and empower caregivers on nutrition and wellness topics. Additionally, in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Breastfeeding Coalition, they offer a welcoming breastfeeding support space, the Vegas Milk Lounge, providing free support to pregnant individuals and new parents every Wednesday at the Healthy Living Institute.

