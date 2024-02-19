Watch Now
Early Responsive Nurturing Care for Food Security | 2/19/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado Join UNLV's EARN-FS team as they discuss free workshops and breastfeeding support in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Breastfeeding Coalition.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2024
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Public Health's EARN-FS team is dedicated to improving maternal-child nutrition security through community-led initiatives.

Partnering with organizations like the Maternal-Child West Las Vegas Community Advisory Board (CAB), Heart and Sol Collective, and Nevada Partners, the team hosts free workshops across the Las Vegas Valley to educate and empower caregivers on nutrition and wellness topics. Additionally, in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Breastfeeding Coalition, they offer a welcoming breastfeeding support space, the Vegas Milk Lounge, providing free support to pregnant individuals and new parents every Wednesday at the Healthy Living Institute.

More Information: Here

