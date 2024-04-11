Early Birds | 4/11/24

Early Birds, A Breakfast Spot is now open in Las Vegas at 5025 Blue Diamond Road.

Early Birds is a fun, approachable breakfast, brunch and lunch joint with lots of sweet and savory options, as well as cocktails!

Early Birds will be hosting an official grand opening on Saturday, April 20 with complimentary pancakes to the first 100 guests in attendance.

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.