Dylan Scott | 4/03/2025

Curb Records artist Dylan Scott continues to dominate the country charts, with his hitThis Town’s Been Too Good to Us climbing into the Top 10. Fresh off his #1 single Boys Back Home with Dylan Marlowe, Scott is now one of the most-played country artists of the year, right behind Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll.

Now, he’s bringing that momentum to the stage with his Country ‘Till I Die Tour, hitting 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada. With special guests like George Birge, Dasha, and Graham Barham joining select dates, fans can expect a high-energy experience.

Catch all the action as Scott brings his signature sound to some of the biggest venues of his career!