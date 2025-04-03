Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Dylan Scott | 4/03/2025

Multi-platinum country star Dylan Scott is gearing up for his biggest tour yet! Elliott chats with him about his rise to fame, life on the road as a dad of three, and what fans can expect from his high-energy performances.
Posted

Curb Records artist Dylan Scott continues to dominate the country charts, with his hitThis Town’s Been Too Good to Us climbing into the Top 10. Fresh off his #1 single Boys Back Home with Dylan Marlowe, Scott is now one of the most-played country artists of the year, right behind Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll.

Now, he’s bringing that momentum to the stage with his Country ‘Till I Die Tour, hitting 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada. With special guests like George Birge, Dasha, and Graham Barham joining select dates, fans can expect a high-energy experience.

Catch all the action as Scott brings his signature sound to some of the biggest venues of his career!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo