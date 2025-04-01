DW Bistro | 4/01/2025

DW Bistro is closing its doors after 15 years, but not without one final celebration. Owner Bryce Krausman joined us to discuss the grand farewell brunch happening on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

This elite, ticketed event will feature DW Bistro’s signature flavors, handcrafted cocktails, live music, and an atmosphere filled with gratitude and nostalgia. Guests will have one last chance to savor everything that made DW Bistro a beloved culinary destination.

Tickets are still available at dwbistro.com—don’t miss this incredible send-off!

