DW Bistro | 4/01/2025

After 15 years of serving Las Vegas, DW Bistro is saying goodbye with an unforgettable farewell brunch. Owner Bryce Krausman shares what guests can expect from this special send-off event.
DW Bistro is closing its doors after 15 years, but not without one final celebration. Owner Bryce Krausman joined us to discuss the grand farewell brunch happening on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

This elite, ticketed event will feature DW Bistro’s signature flavors, handcrafted cocktails, live music, and an atmosphere filled with gratitude and nostalgia. Guests will have one last chance to savor everything that made DW Bistro a beloved culinary destination.

Tickets are still available at dwbistro.com—don’t miss this incredible send-off!

