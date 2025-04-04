DS Simon Media | 4/4/25

The U.S. is at a turning point in energy demand, with projections showing a 35-50% increase by 2040 due to domestic manufacturing, data centers, and mass electrification. Frank Macchiarola, Chief Advocacy Officer for the American Clean Power Association, discusses how clean energy can rise to meet this challenge while working alongside traditional sources for a reliable and sustainable future.

With 2024 marking a record year for renewable energy in the U.S., Macchiarola highlights the rapid expansion of clean power, its impact on job creation, and what it means for local communities. As the nation shifts towards a cleaner energy landscape, now is the time to invest in infrastructure that supports economic growth and sustainability.

This segment is paid for by American Clean Power Association