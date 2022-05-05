Dress for Success Southern Nevada | 5/5/22

The pandemic has impacted everyone's lives, but it's affected the lives of women differently. The Executive Director of Dress For Success Southern Nevada, Norma Intriago, joins us to talk about the important work they are doing for local women trying to better their lives and celebrating all of the success of women near and far. You can show your support by attending their Champagne Luncheon & Success Showcase Friday, May 6 from 12PM to 2:30PM.