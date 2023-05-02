Dress For Success |5/2/23

In the wake of the pandemic, much work remains to help women get back on solid ground in the workforce.

That's why fundraiser events like the Dress for Success Southern Nevada Champagne Luncheon & Success Showcase happening on Friday, May 5 at the Four Seasons are important to help the organization to continue its mission of assisting those who greatly need a hand up and not a handout.

Norma Intriago, executive director of DFSSN, and Elaina Bhattacharyya, DFSSN Board Member, joined us to share more about what people can expect from this fundraiser, discuss the cause behind it and offer some words of motivation for women who are unemployed or underemployed.