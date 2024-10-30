Dress for Success |10/30/24

The highly anticipated 2024 Diamond Dig Fundraiser, hosted by Dress for Success Southern Nevada, will take place on November 7, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, bringing community members together for a fun-filled event supporting women's empowerment.

The annual fundraiser features opportunities to win jewelry and exclusive prizes by participating in the “Diamond Dig” treasure hunt.

Roxann McCoy, executive director, explains that the event promotes the organization’s mission of helping women achieve economic independence. All proceeds will go toward programs that provide professional attire, career tools, and development resources.

Jacki Burke, board member and event chair, shares that this exciting tradition has grown every year with support from the community.

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.