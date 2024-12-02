Dream Gala Nevada | 11/28/24

Nevada School of the Arts (NSA) is hosting its annual Dream Gala: Mosaic at the Ruvo Center for Brain Health on December 4 at 6:30 p.m.

This fundraising event supports the arts education of Las Vegas youth.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable night featuring stunning performances by Cirque du Soleil, Penn & Teller, and NSA's talented students and faculty.

The evening will also include a fun auction, a delicious dinner, and a celebration of NSA’s founder, Bill Lowman.

Proceeds from the event will help ensure that arts education continues to thrive in Nevada, benefiting the next generation of artists.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this magical evening that promises to support and inspire the Las Vegas arts community.