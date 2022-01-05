Dr. Stoxen | 1/5/22

Dr. James Stoxen says increased technology use (computers, cell phones, gaming devices) has led to an increase in TOS. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is caused by compression of the neck, upper back, rib cage and the shoulder that squeeze the blood vessels and nerves that pass from the chest and neck through the thoracic tunnel into the arm.
Videos
Chronic Pain? It May Be TOS -- Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 14:51:19-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.