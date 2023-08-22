Dr. Meleeka Clary | 8/22/23

Mental health services are essential, but expensive, and Dr. Meleeka Clary, clinical psychologist and filmmaker, believes that sharing is caring.

She joined us to discuss the services she offers along with some of her past and current projects.

In conjunction with her clinical psychology, Dr. Clary also hosts a podcast on Bold Brave TV titled, "The Dr. Meleeka Clary Show." It airs globally every Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern, and it is “about how to help towards bettering the quality of life with positive psychology.”

It also features helpful tips regarding surviving the entertainment industry, and the judicial system with incorporating informative information. Since, Dr. Meleeka Clary, possesses experience in the said topics she wants her show to be based on helping others.

This segment is paid for by Dr. Meleeka Clary