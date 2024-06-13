Watch Now
Dr. John Hagen | 6/13/24

"The Sailor" is an enthralling book introduces readers to the parallel storylines of two individuals whose lives unexpectedly intersect, leading to profound consequences and personal introspection. #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Prepare to embark on a captivating literary journey with “The Sailor” by acclaimed author John Hagen.

Seamlessly blending the worlds of medicine and sailing, Hagen delivers a thought-provoking narrative that explores themes of responsibility, accountability, and the delicate balance between personal and professional lives.

John Hagen, the brilliant mind behind “The Sailor,” brings a unique perspective to the world of storytelling.

The author and retired surgeon joined us to discuss the inspiration behind the novel.

This segment is paid for by Dr. John Hagen

