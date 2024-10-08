Watch Now
Downtown Summerlin | 10/8/24

The 28th annual Summerlin® Festival of Arts is back from Oct. 11-13 at Downtown Summerlin®, offering a three-day celebration of creativity, culture, and community. #PaidForContent
Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin from Oct. 11-13. This three-day festival showcases a diverse range of artists, entertainment, and interactive experiences that are perfect for the whole family.

Visitors will enjoy fine art and crafts while taking part in live entertainment, food options, and family activities. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a fun weekend outing, the Summerlin Festival of Arts offers something for everyone.

