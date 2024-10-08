Downtown Summerlin | 10/8/24

Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin from Oct. 11-13. This three-day festival showcases a diverse range of artists, entertainment, and interactive experiences that are perfect for the whole family.

Visitors will enjoy fine art and crafts while taking part in live entertainment, food options, and family activities. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a fun weekend outing, the Summerlin Festival of Arts offers something for everyone.

This segment is sponsored by Summerlin