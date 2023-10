The Downtown Brew Festival is an annual beer and food festival celebrating local craft brews and local culinary artists.

Brian Chapin, CEO and Founder of Motley Brews & Production Theor, joined us to discuss the 11th year of the event and what you can expect.

This year's Downtown Beer Festival is taking place at Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday Oct. 7. VIP and Early Entry is at 4 p.m. with general admission at 5 p.m.